Man charged with murder for shooting in rural Hanover

The Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney announced on July 22 that David Van Winkle was charged with three counts of first degree of murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in relation to the fatal shooting that took place on July 14 in rural Hanover.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Van Winkle setting bond at $1,000,000 and he was taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from a physical confrontation between Van Winkle and Dana Clark on July 14. The charges allege that Van Winkle, without lawful justification, shot Clark in the chest with a handgun, causing his death.

The incident was investigated by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office with assistance of the Illinois State Police, Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.