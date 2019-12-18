Man charged with murder in death of wife

UPDATE: Casey Klemme, 38, of Davenport has been charged with murder 2nd degree and domestic abuse/assault, impeding air/blood flow in the death of his wife in July.

He is currently being held in Scott County Jail.

Davenport Police responded to a domestic disturbance on July 26 around 10:21 p.m. and again on July 27 around 7:34 a.m. for an unresponsive woman.

An autopsy report of Tiffany Klemme, 39, revealed internal injuries to her neck that were consistent with strangulation. During the domestic assault, she received multiple injuries to her head. Klemme died as a result of the injuries she received and the cause of her death was listed as blunt force injuries to the head in the autopsy report.

EARLIER UPDATE

Neighbor speaks out after woman found dead in Davenport home

July 28, 2019 by Taylor Boser

The Davenport Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead at her home Saturday morning.

The woman was identified by police as 39-year-old Tiffany Klemme.

Klemme lived in the 6900 block of Oak Street with her husband Casey Klemme.

He was arrested Friday night for domestic abuse.

One neighbor told Local 4 she heard screaming coming from outside her house Friday night.

“There was an altercation between them in the middle of the street and it was physical and I know my other neighbor broke it up,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified. “Then the police were called and they came out here and arrested the guy.”

Casey Klemme is currently in custody at the Scott County Jail with a $50,000 cash bond.

The neighbor said she was shocked when she heard her neighbor was dead.

“I mean, things happen all the time, but you don’t think it would happen right next door to you at all,” she said.

The neighbor said they knew Casey, but had only seen Tiffany briefly. She would have never expected this to happen to them because of how she describes her neighbors.

“Like the typical happy family,” she said. “A lot of people keep to themselves around here so, but we never, never seen anything out of the ordinary that would pinpoint something like that,” she said.

EARLIER UPDATE

Woman dead in Davenport home, investigation underway

July 27, 2019 by James Sears

A death investigation is underway tonight at a home in northwest Davenport.

Officers were on the 6900 block of Oak Street just after 7:30 a.m. for a call of an unresponsive person.

Police tell us a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but provided no other information as to her identity or cause of death.

Neighbors tell Local 4 News officers were also at the home last night, and squad cars were there all day.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 4 News for updates as we get them.