A Polo, IL man is behind bars after officers with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation arrested him on charges of possessing child pornography.

Nicholas E. Duitsman, age 25, has been charged with six counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Class 2 Felony. On June 7, ISP DCI investigators executed an arrest warrant at Duitsman’s residence in Polo, following an investigation involving child pornography. During the investigation, DCI investigators uncovered evidence supporting the arrest of Duitsman, who is currently being held at the Ogle County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.