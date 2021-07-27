Man charged with possession of a stolen firearm during homicide investigation

UPDATE: Officers are still following up on leads, according to Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren, but one arrest has been made during the Malik Horne homicide investigation.

Xavior M. Chandler, 18, has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, obstructing justice and destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Coroner identifies man who was fatally shot Friday

EARLIER UPDATE: The 18-year-old fatally shot Friday in Silvis died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday, after he conducted an autopsy.

Silvis Police Department, the Rock Island County Coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police Criminal Investigation Division continue the investigation into the death of Malik Horne.

EARLIER UPDATE: A man who was fatally shot Friday in Silvis has been identified by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Gustafson said in a news release an autopsy is scheduled Monday morning for 18-year-old Malik Horne.

EARLIER UPDATE: A man whom officials have not yet identified was shot and killed Friday afternoon at a Silvis apartment complex.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed with Local 4 News the man was pronounced dead at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis. He said an autopsy is pending Monday.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at Loma Linda apartments, 10th Avenue A Court, Silvis. Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw an officer recover a gun from the area.

Neighbors told our Local 4 News crew someone was shot and taken to a hospital. Silvis and East Moline police and Rock Island County deputies were at the scene.

Crime scene tape is in front of one of the buildings. What appears to be a patch of blood and bloody clothing are in the area, where several officers are outside. Police also were inside the building.

Neighbors brought water to officers who stood outside in the heat.

Silvis Police, Gustafson’s office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Division continue to investigate.