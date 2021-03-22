Man charged with possession of firearm by felon

A man with two prior convictions for possession of firearms was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon Sunday.

The Galesburg Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Main Street and McClure Street, but the vehicle took off and drove to the 1500 block of McKnight Street.

Police say the driver was charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, while the passenger, Raymond C. Brundidge, 35, was taken into custody after “a 9mm Highpoint pistol was located in the glove box of the vehicle.”

Brundidge admitted that the gun belonged to him.