Man charged with six drug-related felonies

A Davenport man is being held on multiple felony drug charges after the Davenport Gun Investigation Unit and patrol officers arrested him Sunday.

Jonathan Michael Gonzales, 21, is being held on a total $60,000 bond in Scott County Jail on six felony charges of intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

Officers made contact with Gonzales, who had warrants out for his arrest, about 9:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Locust Street and Emerald Drive. Officers found two baggies with a total of 22 Ecstasy pills, three baggies of marijuana, two Xanax pills and a working digital scale.

Gonzales admitted to distributing marijuana and Ecstasy.

His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 10 in Scott County Court.