Man charged with three felony counts of dissemination of child pornography

Illinois State Police arrested a Rock Falls man for three counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony.

Noah R. Diehl, 21, is currently being held at the Whiteside County Jail pending a bond hearing.

ISP investigators, along with ISP District 1 Troopers, ISP DCI Digital Crimes Unit, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, and the Dixon and Rock Falls Police Departments, executed a search warrant at Diehl’s residence in the 300 block of East 2nd Street in Rock Falls after an investigation.

During the warrant execution, investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest of Diehl.