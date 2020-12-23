Man charged with two counts of controlled substance trafficking after steroids seized

A Wataga man was arrested on two counts of controlled substance trafficking by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.

The department, along with the FBI TOC-West Task Force and U.S. Postal Inspection Services, conducted an operation in the 200 block of South Depot Street in Wataga, Illinois.

Brandon A. Poulson, 33, of Wataga was arrested after the Customs and Border Protection Agency seized a package that contained approximately 1 kilogram of anabolic steroids.

During a search of Poulson’s residence, officers located “several items of controlled substances and paraphilia associated with the illegal narcotics distribution.”

Poulson is currently being held at the Knox County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.