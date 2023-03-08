He was convicted of killing a 3-year-old girl – the daughter of his girlfriend – in 1995.

Now, S3-year-old Scott English, of Kewanee, has been sentenced to prison again for another incident involving a child.

Scott English (photo: Henry County Jail.)

English was convicted of killing 3-year-old Jami Sue Pollock on Oct. 10, 1995, and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. English, who received credit for time served, was released after he had served about 25 years. That was before the Truth in Sentencing Law was passed. It requires a person convicted of first-degree murder to serve the entire sentence.

Earlier, Rich Pollock talked to Local 4 News. He was 15 when his cousin Jami Sue was murdered and feels that there’s no justice for his cousin.

“It just really felt like a kick in the gut,” Pollock told Local 4 News.

“We just got a notification that he was released and that was it,” said Pollock. “A miscarriage of justice, a 3-year-old little girl who was murdered.”

The 2022 case involved a minor younger than 13, according to court records. On Feb. 17, 2023, English was sentenced to 30 years after he pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault with a person younger than 13. He must serve 85% of that sentence that was a result of a negotiated plea, court records show.

The history of the 1995 slaying

According to casetext.com, a legal research site, during a jury trial in Henry County, Dr. Violette Hnilica, a forensic pathologist, testified about Jami Sue’s autopsy. Hnilica’s examination revealed many bruises on multiple parts of Jami Sue’s body, including massive injuries to her head, back, and chest and scattered bruises on her arms and legs. The bruises were in various stages of healing.

According to casetext.com, Jami Sue had severe, recent head injuries, including a swollen and bruised area on the back right side of her head covering an eight-centimeter area of hemorrhage under her scalp. Hnilica testified that blunt force trauma to the head contributed to Jami Sue’s death.

Casetext.com shows that Hnilica also found evidence the girl was suffocated. Fingernail injuries Jami Sue had made to her own chest were consistent with her having struggled while something – like a pillow – had been held over her face. Hnilica said it was unlikely that Jami Sue had accidentally suffocated herself in light of the fingernail marks. Hnilica said asphyxiation also contributed to Jami Sue’s death.

Investigator Sheri Ranos with the Illinois State Police testified she interviewed English on Oct. 11, 1995, the day after Jami Sue’s death, at the Kewanee Police Department. In the initial interview, he said he came home about 1 a.m. Oct. 10, 1995, and went to check on Jami Sue and her brother in the bedroom they shared, according to casetext.com.

According to casetext.com, he found Jami Sue tangled in her blanket and fixed the blanket. She cried for her mother, who briefly came into the room. At first, he claimed that at about 3:45 a.m., his son woke him up, and he again went into the children’s room, where he found her lifeless under her blanket.

He then changed his story, reasoning that he must have gone into the children’s room at 4:30 a.m. He maintained that between 1 and 4:30 a.m., no one else had entered the children’s room. He speculated that Jami Sue may have died of suffocation because she had rolled herself in her blanket and could not breathe, according to casetext.com.

English said that during breakfast on Oct. 7, 1995, he inadvertently grabbed Jami Sue by the neck when she ran past him and let a mark on her neck, caestext.com says.

On the same day, he said, he was giving Jami Sue and one of the other children a bath when Jami Sue stepped on the other child, causing the other child to yell. English claimed that, in the commotion, he pushed Jami Sue back with his elbow, causing her to land on her back on the bathroom floor, resulting in bruises, according to casetext.com.

Casetext.com shows English said he hit Jami Sue on the day she died. He said when he went into the children’s room at 4:30 a.m., he found her tangled in her blanket again. When he pulled the blanket off of her, “she whined,” which “made him so mad that he hit her.” He believed he hit the back of her head.

He then recalled going into the room at 1 a.m. and that he fixed Jami Sue’s blanket. He then went into the room a second time about 3:30 a.m., saw her tangled in her blanket again, yelled at her, and hit her in the head, according to casetext.com.

According to casetext.com, English went into the room a third time at approximately 4:30 a.m., at which time he found the girl lifeless. Later, he said that when he went into the room at 3:30 a.m., he hit her on the head twice, not once.

Jami Sue’s mother released

According to The Center on Wrongful Convictions – Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Jami Sue’s mother, Tabitha Pollock, was sleeping when English killed her 3-year-old daughter at their Kewanee home.

The next year, a Henry County jury convicted Tabitha Pollock of first-degree murder and aggravated battery based on the prosecution’s contention that she “should have known” English posed a danger to Jami Sue’s life. The judge sentenced Tabitha Pollock to 36 years in prison, according to the center, but after her case was reexamined her conviction was overturned.