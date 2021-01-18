Man critically injured in hit-and-run Monday night; police investigate

A heavy police presence was in the area of the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane, Davenport, after a hit-and-run and a report of someone lying in the street shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said a man who was hit by a vehicle was taken in critical condition to the trauma center at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme. Officers did not know late Monday what kind of vehicle struck him.

Local 4 News, the first station at the scene, arrived to see police officers talking with several neighbors. An ambulance with emergency lights flashing left the scene and, soon after that, officers began to establish a perimeter with crime-scene tape.

Fillmore was closed at Central Park about 8 p.m. Central Park also was closed between Marquette and Washington streets.

At least 10 squad cars were in the area. Officers searched the street, and examined an object that appeared to be a belt in the middle of the road.

BREAKING: A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run accident in Davenport. The man was lying in the middle of the 2600 block of Fillmore when police arrived. He was taken to Genesis East and is in critical condition. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/QMe1YITqxf — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 19, 2021