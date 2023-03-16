One man is dead after he became trapped inside a partially filled grain bin in Clinton County last night.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the DeWitt Fire Department responded to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin in the 2000 block of 320th Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man trapped inside a partially filled grain bin. The DeWitt Fire Department, along with firefighters from nearby departments, worked quickly to remove the man from the grain bin; however, he had died as a result of being trapped in the grain. The man’s identity is currently behind withheld, pending notification of family.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the case. The Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, Low Moor Fire Department, Welton Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Med Force, Clinton County Communications and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.