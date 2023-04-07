The identity of a man who died early Thursday after a Clinton vehicle fire has not been released as of Friday.

According to a news release, a vehicle fire occurred at 7:21 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of 28th Avenue North, Clinton.

Clinton Firefighters found a passenger vehicle on fire, and quickly extinguished the blaze. They found a man unresponsive in the drivers’ seat. He was removed from the vehicle, and “resuscitative efforts were initiated.” The man was transported to Mercy Medical Center, and pronounced dead upon arrival, the release says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Clinton Fire Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshal and Clinton Police Department, according to the release.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.