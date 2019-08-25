Man dies after rollover vehicle accident, ejected from SUV in Clinton County

A man is dead after being ejected from his SUV after a single vehicle rollover accident.

It happened at 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th Avenue and 182nd Street in DeWitt, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The SUV passed a vehicle at a high speed and failed to complete the curve, a witness said.

There were two people in the SUV.

One was ejected and found in a ditch, according to deputies. He was air lifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he died around 2 a.m.

The condition of the other person is unknown.

The names of the people are being withheld pending notification of relatives.