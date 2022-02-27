Galesburg Police are investigating an incident that happened Friday evening at the 600 block of West Brooks Street.

Law enforcement responded to a call in reference to gunshots.

When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Tommie L. Martin suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151.