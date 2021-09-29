Man dies from gunshot wound Wednesday evening

Detectives are actively investigating a homicide involving a man who was shot Wednesday evening in East Moline.

The East Moline and Silvis police departments responded to Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, around 6:19 p.m. after a report of a male with a gunshot wound.

A news release from the East Moline Police Department says the man “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

Upon further investigation, it was determined the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Ave.

The Illinois State Police CSI responded and processed the crime scene.

According to the police department, “the identity of the victim will be released pending notification of the family.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.