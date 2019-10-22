Man dies from injuries in U.S. 67 crash

The driver ejected from a vehicle in a crash on U.S. Route 67 has died from his injuries.

Ibrahim H. Osman, 29, of Beardstown, Illinois, was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder southbound a ½ mile north of 350 North in McDonough County around 12:07 a.m. Friday in clear and dry conditions when he drove off the west side of U.S. 67, over-corrected and ran off the east side of the highway, according to Illinois State Police. The vehicle overturned multiple times and Osman was ejected.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger also was in the vehicle. Her condition has not been disclosed. Local 4 News has reached out to Illinois State Police and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office for an update.

Illinois State Police asks if anyone has contact information for the family of Osman to contact the McDonough County Coroner’s Office at 309-833-2323.