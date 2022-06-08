An officer-involved shooting occurred early Wednesday morning in Davenport.

This was just before 1:00 a.m. at the Casey’s on 53rd Street near Division

According Davenport Police responded to the Casey’s on West 53rd Street in reference to a suspicious subject possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the business.

A responding officer determined that the man had outstanding warrants.

Interaction with the man led to a confrontation in which shots were exchanged between the man and the uniformed officer.

The man sustained injuries from gunfire and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.

Per department policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation will conduct a joint investigation.

No names have been released at this time.