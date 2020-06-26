Man dies in single vehicle accident near New Liberty

A man died when his pick up truck left the road and struck a tree near New Liberty, Iowa on Friday.

Just after 12:00pm, Scott County emergency personnel responded to single vehicle accident in the 400 block of New Liberty Road.

The Scott County Accident Response Team’s investigation indicated the white 2010 Dodge Ram pick up that was being driven by a 55 year-old man from Bennett, Iowa, was traveling west on New Liberty Road when it then left the roadway, went through the north ditch, over a small fence, and then struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by New Liberty Fire Department paramedics.

The accident remains under investigation and the driver’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.

Assisting with response to the accident was the New Liberty Fire and Ambulance and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.