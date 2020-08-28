Man dies in single vehicle accident

A man was killed in a single vehicle accident in rural Port Byron on Friday morning.

Around 8:00 a.m., Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the 12900 block of 256th Street North.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 66-year-old man from Walnut, Illinois, was driving a Ford Festiva north when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the road and hit an embankment.

The driver, the only occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of family.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident.