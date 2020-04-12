Man dies of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department announced a fourth COVID-19 death in the county on Sunday afternoon.

The patient was a man in his 50s who was being treated in a local hospital.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this man,” said Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig. “We and our partners in the Quad Cities and throughout Illinois are working to prevent further spread of the virus. We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible to give the most vulnerable in our county the best chance to stay well.”

In a media release sent earlier Sunday afternoon, the health department reported 25 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of official cases to 129.

