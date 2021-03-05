Man escapes fire thanks to his service dog

A man was able to escape a fire at his home Thursday night in Davenport thanks to his service dog.

Around 11:45 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Rustic Ridge Mobile Home Park located at 3010 West 49th Street.

The lone occupant was able to get out safely before fire fighters arrived when his service dog alerted him to the fire.

When crews got there, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished without any injuries reported.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the man and his service dog.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.