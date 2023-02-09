A 31-year-old Rock Island man faces felony charges after police allege he sexually abused a 12-year-old.

Ryan Rhoades faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, court records show.

Ryan Rhoades (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

On Aug. 24, 2022, Davenport Police received a complaint involving Rhoades committing sexual acts with a minor, police allege. Pursuant to an investigation, “it was determined that (Rhoades) knowingly and willingly committed sexual abuse/acts” with a 12-year-old, arrest affidavits say.

The victim was unable to consent to sexual acts with Rhoades because of being under the age of 14 and is defined as a child at the time of the acts, according to affidavits.

The incidents occurred at two different locations in Davenport during the overnight night hours of Aug. 16, 2022, and Aug. 17, 2022, court records show.

Rhoades, who is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 17 in Scott County Court, is being held on $30,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.