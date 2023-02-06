A 24-year-old Georgia man faces multiple felony charges in connection with an investigation into a missing juvenile.

On Sunday, Dixon (Illinois) Police began an investigation into a report of a missing juvenile, a news release says. During the course of investigation, Tyree M. Childres was identified as a suspect, police allege.

Tyree Childres (contributed photo)

The juvenile was subsequently located. Officers took Childres into custody on a nationwide warrant out of Georgia for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Upon further investigation, Childres was charged with:

Six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Class X felonies

One count of aggravated kidnapping, a Class X felony

One count of grooming, a Class 4 felony.

Childres was processed and taken to Lee County Jail, the release says. Dixon Police were assisted in the investigation by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center.

Dixon Police ask anyone who recognizes the subjects or has information to contact Dixon Police at 815-288-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward u to $1,000.