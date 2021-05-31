Man faces first-degree murder charge after Saturday shooting

A Muscatine man was arrested Sunday for a shooting that left one dead.

26-year old Mayson Andrew Davis faces a first degree murder charge. At 12:47 p.m. on Saturday, Rock Island Police say they responded to the 1600 block of 7th Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival they found 18-year old Kielan J. Sims. Sims was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he died as a result of his injuries.

The next day, Rock Island DCI got an arrest warrant for Davis. Later that day, he was arrested by Muscatine Police.

He is being held in the Muscatine County Jail pending extradition to Illinois. His bond is set for $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing.