Man faces more charges in connection with series of burglaries

UPDATE: A man who was arrested for breaking into two Iowa businesses last weekend now faces additional charges.

Deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday at 411 North Street, Mediapolis, as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search warrant, several items were located and identified as being stolen from McLaughlin’s Freight Services, located in the 600 block of Main Street.

As a result, Johnson was charged with two additional counts of third-degree burglary.

The search warrant also led to the arrests of two individuals on separate charges related to Johnson.

EARLIER UPDATE: A man was arrested for breaking into two Mediapolis businesses over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that burglaries occurred at LaRue Boutique and Jilly’s Coffee & Cakes, located in the 500 block of Main Street, Mediapolis.

An investigation determined that the businesses were broken into during the overnight hours and that cash and a lockbox had been taken.

The businesses provided surveillance video of the suspect to the sheriff’s office and also posted a picture on social media.

A combination of the video and assistance from the public lead to the suspect being identified as Tyler Johnson, 30, of Mediapolis.

Des Moines County detectives located Johnson driving a vehicle and pulled him over. During questioning, Johnson admitted to taking the money and lockbox. Deputies found over $800 in cash during a search of the vehicle, which was determined to have been taken from the businesses. The lockbox was found by detectives at another location in Mediapolis.

Johnson was arrested and charged on two counts of third-degree burglary (class D felony) and taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.