Kewanee Police announced charges Thursday after a six-year-old got a hold of a gun and pulled the trigger over the weekend. A bullet hit the child’s left hand and the kitchen ceiling, according to police.

The Kewanee Police Department said it completed their investigation into the August 13 shooting in the 400 block of Rice Street. Kewanee Police executed a search warrant and crime scene investigators collected evidence, including a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, one spent 9mm casing, and a surveillance system. The crime scene investigator located a bullet hole in the ceiling of the kitchen area.

After reviewing the incident with the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Kewanee Police Department issued a notice to appear to Nicholas Mitro, 37, of Kewanee on charges under the Firearms: Child Protection Act (Class C Misdemeanor) and Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor). A Class A Misdemeanor carries a potential sentence of up to 364 days in jail.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.

