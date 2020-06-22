Man facing multiple charges after shots fired incident

A Burlington man is facing multiple charges in relation to a shots fired incident that happened Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:33 p.m., the Burlington Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Gnahn Street regarding multiple reports of shots being fired.

Responding officers were provided with a description of a vehicle seen leaving the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle matching the description given and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Officers pursued the vehicle to Henderson County, Illinois, where the vehicle stopped.

Officers located multiple firearms within the vehicle.

Jody Terrell Fenton Jr., 22, of Burlington, was arrested at the scene and is facing the following charges in Des Moines County:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Carrying weapons

Third-degree theft

Failure to appear for violation of probation

Fenton is also facing multiple charges for distribution of heroin in Jefferson County, Ohio.

Fenton is being held at the Henderson County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected. They add that no injuries were reported from the shots fired complaint.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.