The Burlington Police Department released dash cam and body cam footage from earlier this month of the officer-involved shooting of Caleb Peterson after Assistant Attorney General Andy Prosser determined the shooting to be justified.

"When Burlington Police officers encountered Mr. Peterson they made every attempt to encourage Mr. Peterson to disarm himself and end the encounter peacefully, but ultimately officers were unsuccessful in their attempts to do so," Dennis Kramer Burlington Chief of Police said in a news release. "As Mr. Prosser found, this left Burlington Police officers with no choice but to stop Mr. Peterson by their use of deadly force. All Burlington Police officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the City of Burlington and will return to work in the near future."