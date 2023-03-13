The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found on the grounds of a school in Mediapolis this morning.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased individual located on the outlying grounds of the Mediapolis Community School property at about 11:13 a.m. on Monday. A Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputy, who works as the Mediapolis School Resource Officer, responded to the scene immediately. Deputies and investigators also responded and identified the individual as a middle-aged man. The man’s name has not yet been released.

The incident is currently under investigation and there will be a significant law enforcement presence in the area. It has been determined that no direct or active threat to the school, students or staff is present.