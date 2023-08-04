UPDATE: The man found dead from an apparent gunshot wound early Wednesday in Rock Island has been identified.

Julius J. Mathew, 21, of Rock Island has an autopsy scheduled for Friday, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department needs your help to find a person who shot a man overnight.

The department responded to a call at a residence in the 500 block of Sixth Street on Wednesday, August 2, at about 1:49 a.m. regarding a report of an unconscious man with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man dead, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, a news release says.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News an autopsy will be performed on Friday, Aug. 4. The case is considered to be a homicide investigation.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information related to this case should call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.