Man found guilty on gun charges sentenced to five years in prison

A 22-year-old Burlington man was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison in connection with gun charges.

Valentino Giovanni McCampbell was sentenced by U. S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 64 months in prison for drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition. McCampbell was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, a news release says.

Law enforcement began investigating McCampbell after he was seen at a shooting range in Des Moines County while he was on state probation for firearms offenses. After one of McCampbell’s visits to the range in May 2020, law enforcement seized two guns from him and continued their investigation.

In July 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at McCampbell’s residence, where they seized a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun; a stolen, loaded, Anderson Arms AR-15 rifle; numerous rounds of ammunition; marijuana; and drug paraphernalia.

McCampbell provided a urine sample, which was positive for THC, the release says. McCampbell admitted being a daily user of marijuana, as well as selling marijuana to friends. On May 24, 2021, McCampbell pleaded guilty to the offense.

Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.