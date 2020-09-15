Man found unresponsive on a roadway, later died, is now identified

49-year-old Jeffery Lee Fainter of Davenport has been identified as the man found unresponsive on a roadway and later pronounced dead on September 12.

Davenport Police say they responded shortly after 2 a.m. to 1900 West 48th Street in reference to an unresponsive man found in the roadway. That man is now being identified as Fainter. He was transported to Genesis East Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police

Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit

a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”