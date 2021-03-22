Man gets 15 years on drug, firearm charges

On March 17, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Alexander Jamica Hubbard, 40, of Davenport, to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

After serving his sentence, Hubbard was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The investigation involving Hubbard started in early 2019 with reports of Hubbard selling marijuana and having a firearm. On December 30, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hubbard’s residence in Davenport and seized 6,362.05 grams of marijuana and hemp, a loaded .380 caliber firearm, $20,100 in U.S. currency, a 2005 Cadillac Escalade, and a 2012 Jaguar Portfolio XJ.

As a convicted felon, Hubbard was prohibited from possession a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.