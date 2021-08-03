Man gets 17 year federal prison sentence on child pornography charges

A Davenport man was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for production and receipt of child pornography last week.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced 32-year old Keith Allen Shrum to 210 months in prison. Upon his release will be on supervised release for 10 years and have to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Shrum admitted to sexually abusing a child, producing child pornography related to that sexual abuse, and receiving child pornography over the internet. Shrum landed on law enforcement’s radar when sexual text messages between Shrum and the minor victim were discovered.

Shrum initially denied the inappropriate contact with the child, but eventually admitted to police there had been sexual contact going on for a year.

While serving a search warrant police found found thousands of images of child pornography that belonged to Shrum, dating back to 2016.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.