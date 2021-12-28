Man gets 19-year sentence for role in ‘large scale distribution’ of drugs in QC

A 30-year-old Davenport man was sentenced to 228 months in prison for his role in the large scale distribution of drugs in the Quad Cities Area.

Chovontae Martise Farmer, who is originally from Chicago, faced charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Police identified Farmer as an active member in a drug conspiracy that was responsible for distributing significant quantities of heroin, fentanyl purported to be heroin, and methamphetamine in the Quad Cities. He is the seventh member of the operation to be prosecuted to date.

Police say Farmer worked with other members of the conspiracy between Oct. 2020 and Dec. 2020 to distribute these drugs. He was arrested on Dec. 10, 2020 in his hotel room, where a search warrant was also executed.

During that search, police say they found distribution quantities of a heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl-fentanyl mixture; ice methamphetamine; drug packaging materials; a digital scale; $5,370 in drug proceeds; and both a loaded and stolen Sig Sauer Model P230 firearm.

Farmer later admitted to working with other conspirators to distribute the drugs and getting the firearm found in his hotel room for protection.

Farmer was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. The sentence was handed down on Dec. 22.

The Bettendorf Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.