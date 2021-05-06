Man given 20 year sentence for gun charge

Darvill Jimmy Joseph Bragg, 26, of Davenport, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 240 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Bragg was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In October 2019, Davenport Police investigated a shots fired call in the 1300 block of East 37th Street. At the scene, police found several fired shell casings and bullet holes in a nearby apartment building.

The person who was the target of the shooting told police that Bragg and another man shot at him as he drove through the parking lot. Bullet holes were found in the victim’s vehicle.

Later that night, police found Bragg in the front passenger seat in a vehicle in the area of the earlier shooting. A search of the vehicle turned up a Taurus Judge revolver in the door bin next to his seat.

In August 2020, a jury found Bragg guilty of illegally possessing the firearm.

At sentencing, Bragg was subject to the Armed Career Criminal Act due to prior convictions for armed robbery in 2011 in Rock Island County and willful injury in Scott County in 2015.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.