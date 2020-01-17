Man guilty of murder in death of grandmother

A Muscatine County jury found a man guilty of murder in the first degree for the December 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother.

Darian Lensgraf, 18, of Muscatine, entered the home of Diana Lensgraf and stabbed her multiple times in the chest and throat. At trial he claimed that he was not guilty by reason of insanity. The jury’s verdict rejected this claim.

The case was investigated by the Muscatine Police Department.

Lensgraf will be held in the Muscatine County Jail without bond pending his March 6, 2020, sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. He faces a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.