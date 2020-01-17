Breaking News
Man guilty of murder in death of grandmother
1  of  31
Closings
ALWOOD #225 ANDREW SCHOOLS BENNETT SCHOOLS BETTENDORF SCHOOLS CAMANCHE SCHOOLS Clinton Co Solid Waste Agency CLINTON COMM. COLLEGE CLINTON SCHOOLS DAVENPORT SCHOOLS EASTON VALLEY SCHOOLS ERIE SCHOOLS GALVA SCHOOLS LOUISA-MUSCATINE SCHOOLS MAQUOKETA SCHOOLS MEDIAPOLIS SCHOOLS MOUNT PLEASANT SCHOOLS MUSCATINE SCHOOLS NORTHEAST SCHOOLS OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN PRE-SCHOOL-BETT Palmer Chiropractic Clinic PALMER COLLEGE RIVERBEND SCHOOLS RIVERDALE SCHOOLS-PT BYRON RIVERMONT COLLEGIATE ROCKRIDGE SCHOOLS SCOTT COMM COLLEGE SHERRARD DISTRICT ST. AMBROSE UNIVERSITY UNITY CHRISTIAN - FULTON VISITATION CATHOLIC-KEWANEE WEST CARROLL SCHOOLS

Man guilty of murder in death of grandmother

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Darian Lensgraf (Contributed photo)

A Muscatine County jury found a man guilty of murder in the first degree for the December 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother.

Darian Lensgraf, 18, of Muscatine, entered the home of Diana Lensgraf and stabbed her multiple times in the chest and throat. At trial he claimed that he was not guilty by reason of insanity. The jury’s verdict rejected this claim.

The case was investigated by the Muscatine Police Department.

Lensgraf will be held in the Muscatine County Jail without bond pending his March 6, 2020, sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. He faces a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story