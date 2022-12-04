Detectives allege they found a 40-year-old Davenport man with cocaine, marijuana and $8,000 after he ran off when officers arrived.

James Tate faces three charges of controlled substance violation, and three charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say.

James Tate (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

On Friday, members of the Davenport Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant on the 1900 block of Vine Street for an ongoing drug investigation, according to arrest affidavits.

Before they executed the search warrant, detectives attempted to make contact with Tate outside when he got out of a vehicle, police allege in affidavits. After commands to stop and officers identifying as “police,” Tate ran off.

Detectives chased him and took him into custody about two blocks away. Detectives located 9 grams total package weight of marijuana on Tate’s person as well as $842.

Upon executing the search warrant, detectives found:

163.65 grams total package weight of marijuana in the dining room

16.95 grams total package weight of marijuana in the dining room

103.95 grams total package weight of powder cocaine in the dining room

35.90 grams total package weight of crack cocaine in the dining room

Two digital scales with powder cocaine residue in the dining room

A digital scale with powder cocaine residue in the kitchen

$8,000 in currency in the bedroom.

“It should be noted none of the illegal narcotics seized during the search warrant had the appropriate tax stamp affixed,” police say in the arrest affidavits.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, police allege Tate admitted to selling crack cocaine and marijuana.

Tate currently is on probation and had an outstanding warrant out of Rock Island County, police allege in the affidavit.

He is being held on a total of $62,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail and is set to appear Dec. 13 for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court.