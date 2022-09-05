On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 3:46 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 900 block of 14th ½ Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Witnesses reported that a vehicle was driving through an alley when an occupant fired at least one gunshot. Officers were unable to locate a scene or suspect vehicle at that time.

At approximately 5 p.m. it was reported that the suspect vehicle had returned to the area. Responding officers identified a gray 2019 Kia Optima that was reported stolen out of Davenport. Officers witnessed an occupant holding a firearm outside of the window of the vehicle. When the vehicle refused to stop, officers pursued it to the area of 4400 block of Seventh Avenue, where it was involved in a non-injury accident. The driver and three passengers abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. Police captured the driver of the stolen vehicle and two 14-year-old juvenile passengers. A third 14-year-old juvenile escaped but was identified. Officers located a firearm inside the abandoned stolen vehicle.

The suspected driver of the stolen vehicle, 18-year-old Jamel E. L. Neal, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is being held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond. The two juvenile passengers are not being identified. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.