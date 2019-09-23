Man in custody after bomb threat during traffic stop evacuates school

A Moline man is in custody after a disturbance at a business led to a traffic stop in which the driver made a bomb threat.

The Geneseo Police Department responded around 8:15 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a business and located the vehicle at the intersection of Chicago Street and Ogden Avenue.

Michael Lee Allen, 44, was taken into custody after police in Geneseo say he made a bomb threat during a traffic stop that caused one school to evacuate.

Students at St. Malachy were brought to Geneseo Middle School.

Neighbors also had to leave their homes while a bomb squad robot searched the vehicle.

There ended up being no bomb. Area residents tell Local 4 News this is usually a quiet neighborhood.

“Well, just a little tense because I can’t get home and get anything done… they evacuate the whole street, you know, and the school and stuff so, you know, it’s just kind of nerve wracking,” Lynn Dauphin said.

The deputy chief of police tells Local 4 News they will be seeking charges against Allen, adding that this is not his first run-in with law enforcement.