Man in custody after breaking into three Davenport businesses

A man is in custody after breaking into three businesses on West 4th Street over Father’s Day weekend. He is 19 year old Damond Wooten. The businesses that suffered damage are Sweet Delite Ice Cream Shop, Rudy’s Tacos, and Cedar Memorial Christian Church.

Sweet Delite caught the burglar lighting their building on fire before he broke in. After taking out the window, he crawled in, but when the security lights came on, he bolted out the side door.

“It seems like it started out as breaking in and stealing stuff and now he’s trying to start fires at places and we don’t know if he’s gonna venture out to start breaking into people’s houses or if he’s gonna break into more businesses.”

Rudy’s Tacos and Cedar Memorial Church also suffered damage over the weekend and this isn’t the first time criminals have tried breaking into Rudy’s. A few weeks ago they had another incident. Both crimes have cost them over $8,000 dollars in damages.

“We had something less than four weeks ago happen to where they did try to break in again and they used needle nosed pliers. They used all sorts of tools. There’s just an assortment of things.”

Rudy’s Tacos owner, Amanda Antle says it’s very frustrating, but the area businesses are getting together to stay connected on what’s happening.

“We’ve come together, we keep in contact with each other, all the small business owners. You know all the police officers are doing their jobs.”

The local businesses will be getting together each month to discuss everything happening in the neighborhood.