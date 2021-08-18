Man in his 20s is youngest Rock Island County resident to die from COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department announced Wednesday a man in his 20s died at home from COVID-19.

“This man is the youngest Rock Island County resident to die from COVID-19. We are heartbroken for his family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest condolences.

The total number of deaths in the county from the virus is now 335.

“We are seeing younger patients become seriously ill from this virus,” she said. “Almost 78% percent of our residents age 65 and older are vaccinated, but just less than 50% of people ages 18-64 have been. Our three highly effective vaccines are by far the best tools we have in the fight against this virus.”

In addition, the health department reports 106 new cases of COVID-19 since their last report on Monday. The total number of cases is now 15,749. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 30.

The new cases are:

· 5 women in their 60s

· 8 women in their 50s

· 7 women in their 40s

· 10 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 3 women in their teens

· 17 girls in their teens

· 10 girls younger than 13

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

· 2 men in their 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 4 men in their 50s

· 5 men in their 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 5 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 8 boys in their teens

· 10 boys younger than 13

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

The Rock Island County Health Department recommends:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

· Staying home when you are sick.

· Wearing a face covering if you have not been fully vaccinated or are within a county with substantial or high virus transmission. Rock Island County currently has high virus transmission, which triggers CDC recommendations of universal masking in public indoor spaces.

· Keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others in public if you have not been fully vaccinated

· Washing your hands frequently.