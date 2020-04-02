Man in Moline arrested for suspicious activity

Moline Police arrested a man Thursday morning around 10:30 after getting a report of suspicious activity around 26th Street.

The man, who was on foot wearing an orange vest, was quickly apprehended by police.

No injuries were reported. The Moline Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

