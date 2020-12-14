Man in street killed in Friday crash at intersection

An investigation continues into the death of a 62-year-old man, possibly lying in the street, killed Friday in a Galesburg, Ill., crash.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at Farnham and South streets, Illinois State Police say in a news release.

Eric B. Ericson, of Galesburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

A 17-year-old Galesburg boy was driving a 2006 Black Ford Fusion, with an 18-year-old woman, also of Galesburg, as his passenger.

The Fusion was headed south on South Farnham Street near the intersection with South Street and ran over “a pedestrian lying in the street,” the news release says. State police, when contacted by Local 4 News, said “Preliminary reports indicate the pedestrian was already lying in the street.”