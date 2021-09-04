Man injured after gunfire incident early Saturday

An man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday after a report of gunfire in Davenport.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to the 3100 block of Nobis Drive after a report of gunfire, a news release from Davenport Police says.

Officers found a man with injuries “consistent with a gunshot wound.” He was transported to a Genesis Medical Center facility.

“Initial investigation indicates this was not a random act of violence,” the release says.

The incident remains under investigation.

