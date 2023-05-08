UPDATE: New details have been released after a man was injured in an East Moline shooting yesterday.

According to a press release from the East Moline Police Department, officers were called to the Blackhawk Hills Apartments on Kennedy Drive for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

Officers began an investigation and found several spent shell casings in the parking lot of the apartment complex, along with a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and review surveillance video.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department at (309) 752-1557, CrimeStoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app.

EARLIER: A man was injured after several shots were fired at an East Moline apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

This was just after 1 p.m. at the Blackhawk Hills apartments on Kennedy Drive.

Police say the man’s injuries are not life threatening.

They are still talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

No word on any arrests.