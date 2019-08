One man was injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Monday on Interstate 88 and transported to Peoria.

A 52-year-old Morrison man crashed near mile post 8 on I-88 and was first transported to Genesis – Illini Campus and then OSF Peoria.

He is listed in critical condition.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and was assisted at the scene by the Port Byron Fire Department and the Hillsdale Fire Department.