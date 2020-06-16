Man injured in shooting over the weekend in Muscatine

A man was injured in a shooting incident over the weekend in Muscatine.

On June 14 around 4pm, the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to reports of shots fired at 700 1/2 Sycamore Street in Muscatine.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Anthony Taylor, 27, with a gunshot injury to his leg. Taylor was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident appears to be isolated and remains under investigation by the Muscatine Police Department Major Crimes Investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Anthony Kies at (563) 263-9922 or at this email.