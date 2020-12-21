Man injured in shooting

UPDATE: One man was injured after being shot in the area of 1500 block of Mound Street in Davenport.

Police say the 29-year-old from Moline was a passenger in a vehicle being shot at by people in another vehicle.

He was “a walk-in patient” at Genesis Medical Center, but “is being treated for serious and possible life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police found at least one casing while they searched a Davenport neighborhood in the area of the 1500 block of Mound Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw several officers, searching the area with flashlights, going door to door to talk with neighbors. One neighbor told Local 4 News several shots were heard.

Officers found at least one casing in the area. Scanner traffic indicated someone was being treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital at about the same time, but we do not know whether the two incidents are related.

