Man injured in single-vehicle accident charged with DUI

A Galena man was charged with driving under the influence after a single-vehicle accident which left him injured on Thursday in Jo Daviess County.

According to the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office, at about 7pm, Eric White, 32, of Galena, was traveling east on West Red Gates Road, approximately 1/4 mile west of US Route 20 in Galena, when he lost control of his 1972 MG convertible. The vehicle hit a rock erosion control device causing it to roll and ejecting him from the car. White was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment.

White has been charged with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

